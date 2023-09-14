ICP launch “School Chalo” campaign

ISLAMABAD-Following the special directives of the Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO), Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police have formally launched the “School Chalo” campaign, a public relations officer said on Wednesday. He said that, in this specific campaign the students who are absent from school/ college are found roaming at recreational places, markets, and other locations that are being identified through Safe City camera installations. They are being transferred to various police stations with the assistance of Dolphin squads and Safe City smart cars.

Furthermore, during school and college hours more than twenty students who were found visiting various recreational places have been relocated to different police stations. Police teams have contacted the parents of these students and handed them over to them. ICCPO Dr Akbar Nasir Khan stated that students who are absent from school and college and are seen roaming at recreational and other locations during school hours will be transferred to police stations. He further stated that students are the country’s asset and ensuring their protection is paramount. Islamabad Capital Police will make every possible effort to secure their bright future.