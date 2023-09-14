Thursday, September 14, 2023
IHC orders FIA to submit details of all cases against Ali Wazir

ISLAMABAD   -  Is­lamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday ordered the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to submit complete details of all cas­es registered against the former lawmaker Ali Wazir from Wazirastan. Lawyer Atta Ullah Kundi appeared before the judge Mian Gul Hasan Aurangzeb on be­half of his client. “My client might get arrested in any anonymous case, therefore, provide us all details of all cases” Kundi expressed his concern. The government lawyer said four cases had been registered against the petitioner. The court adjourned the hearing till September 18, asking the FIA for the complete record of the cases filed against the former MNA.

