IHC seeks replies from federation, ministry of education

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday issued notices to the respondents the federation and the Ministry of Education in a petition seeking implementation of the Right to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2012.

A single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Aamer Farooq conducted hearing of the petition moved by Hafiz Saad Ullah through his counsel Shahbaz Shah Advoate for implementation of the free education law.

In his two-page written order, Justice Aamer issued notices to the federation and the Ministry of Education directing them to submit their replies in this matter.

The order stated that a petition was filed for the implementation of the Right to Free and Compulsory Education Act 2012 and the petitioner argued that the decision has not been implemented despite the issuance of the notification in 2015 and no action has been taken thereunder and the law remains unimplemented.

In this behalf, the counsel for the petitioner drew attention of the court towards sections 9 and 10 of the Act and argued that under section 9 ibid preschool education is to be provided which is not being done in any government controlled school in Islamabad Capital Territory.

It was further contended that under section 10 of the Act, it is the responsibility of the private schools to allocate 10 percent seats for the disadvantaged class of the society for admission which again is not being done.

After hearing the arguments of the counsel, the IHC bench issued notices to the respondents directing them to file report and parawise comments/ reply, so as to reach this court within a fortnight.

Later, the bench deferred the hearing of the case till October 11 for further proceedings in this regard.