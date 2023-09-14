Imran, Qureshi’s judicial remand extended in cipher case

ATTOCK - A special court established under the Official Secrets Act extended Wednesday Pakistan Tehreek-e-In­saf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and party’s Vice Chairman Shah Mah­mood Qureshi’s judicial remand till September 26 in the cipher case.

The in-camera hearing of the Ci­pher case was done in District Jail Attock where lawyers of the impris­oned former Premier Imran Khan, prosecutor and members of FIA team were also present.

During the hearing, Barrister Sal­man Safdar and other lawyers were also present. Judge Zulqarnain di­rected the FIA to submit a challan on September 26 in the cipher case, said the sources. Qureshi was taken into custody from his residence in Is­lamabad in the same case on August 19 while Khan was arrested in the ci­pher case while he was serving the sentence in Attock jail. Later, Salman Safdar and other lawyers told media that Imran Khan was in high spirit and optimistic that elections will be held in 90 days and said that Imran Khan has demanded that Hassan Ni­azi be given access to his family.

The lawyers said that there were more than 180 cases registered against Imran and his lawyers were not given sufficient time for meeting with Imran Khan.