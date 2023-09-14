Independent data collection must be robust to improve service delivery: Health Minister

KARACHI-The provincial Interim Minister for Health, Social Welfare and Public Health Engineering Dr. Saad Niaz on Wednesday directed that the independent data collection and credibility process must become more robust.

He said this while chairing a meeting of the representatives of EPI, Sindh Integrated Health Program and Acasus.

The Rotary Health, Dr. Mansoor Abbas Rizvi, and Special Secretary Mohammad Ali Sheikh were present on the occasion.

Dr. Niaz said that the independent monitoring and spot checks that occur in these facilities were a major contributing factor to their service delivery improvement. Therefore it is important that these systems increase in frequency.

The meeting was informed that Acasus is improving the managing capacity and monitoring data to upgrade the functionality of primary healthcare facilities. Presently there are Monitoring Officers across the province, in all 30 districts, who are visiting over 1800 healthcare facilities every six weeks, the meeting was told.