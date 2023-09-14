Thursday, September 14, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Iranian Embassy condemns terrorist attack on JUI-F leader

Iranian Embassy condemns terrorist attack on JUI-F leader
Web Desk
9:09 PM | September 14, 2023
National

The Embassy of Islamic Republic of Iran on Thursday condemned the terrorist attack on Jamiaat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) leader Hafiz Hamdullah in Mastung area of Balochistan province.

In a statement shared on the micro-blogging website X, the Embassy wrote in its official handle, “It strongly condemns the terrorist attack against Hafiz Hamdullah, a leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) in Mastung, Balochistan.”

The ominous phenomenon of terrorism is meant to destabilise the countries and to endanger peace and stability in the countries of the region, it added.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1694657764.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023