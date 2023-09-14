Iranian envoy calls on Dr Shamshad

ISLAMABAD - Am­bassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Dr Reza Amiri Moghaddam called on Federal Minister for Fi­nance, Revenue, Economic Affairs, & Privatization Dr Shamshad Akhtar here on Wednesday. According to a press statement issued by the finance ministry, the dis­cussion focused on fortify­ing the existing ties between the two nations and delving into opportunities for future economic partnership. Both sides reaffirmed their dedi­cation to boosting mutual cooperation and nurturing economic advancement, the statement added.