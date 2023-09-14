Thursday, September 14, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Iranian envoy calls on Dr Shamshad

Iranian envoy calls on Dr Shamshad
APP
September 14, 2023
Business

ISLAMABAD - Am­bassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Dr Reza Amiri Moghaddam called on Federal Minister for Fi­nance, Revenue, Economic Affairs, & Privatization Dr Shamshad Akhtar here on Wednesday. According to a press statement issued by the finance ministry, the dis­cussion focused on fortify­ing the existing ties between the two nations and delving into opportunities for future economic partnership. Both sides reaffirmed their dedi­cation to boosting mutual cooperation and nurturing economic advancement, the statement added.

Tags:

APP

Business

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1694570787.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023