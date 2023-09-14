Thursday, September 14, 2023
IT education vital for youth: Governor

Agencies
September 14, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that information technology (IT) has become an integral part of mod­ern life and equipping the young generation with IT education is need of the hour. Addressing certificate distribution ceremony of to IT trainers under the aegis of Akhuwat Foundation at the Governor’s House here on Wednes­day, he said target of economic development can be achieved by increasing IT software exports. The Governor Punjab said Akhuwat Foundation is doing a good job by giving free IT training to the youth, adding that such people and institutions which are working for the welfare of the people are the bright face of the society which needs to be shown to the world. He said deficien­cies, flaws, and negative things are highlighted in our society, while there are many good things that also need to be highlighted.

Agencies

