Thursday, September 14, 2023
Japanese envoy assures Defence Minister for continued support to Pakistan  

September 14, 2023
ISLAMABAD -Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, Wada Mitsuhiro called on Minister for Defence, Lieutenant General (R) Anwar Ali Hyder here at the Ministry and assured of his government’s continued support to Pakistan and exploring new avenues of mutual collaboration. 

The Defence Minister highlighted the historical close ties between Pakistan and Japan and appreciated the Japanese support for prosperity and development in Pakistan over the years through Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA), said a news release on Wednesday.

He expressed his hope that Japan would help create economic activities in Pakistan through mutually beneficial participation in the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as well as considering investment in maritime and industrial manufacturing sectors especially like Gawadar Shipyard. The Defence Minister emphasized on continuation of training and collaboration between two Navies and reiterated Pakistan’s continued commitment to UN Peacekeeping Operations.

The minister also commended the efforts of Japanese Government for regular holding of Pakistan-Japan Politico-Military and Military to Military Dialogues, adding that such interactions were a concrete expression of the desire of both the countries to enhance mutual defence collaboration. He mentioned the potential to cooperate in the defence field and need to strengthen the existing level of defence collaboration. The Japanese Ambassador assured of his government’s continued support to Pakistan and exploring new avenues of mutual collaboration.

