KP govt determined to improve governance, eradicate corruption: Kakakhel

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister of Information, Tourism, Culture and Archaeology, Barrister Feroz Jamal Kakakhel has emphasised the government’s dedication to improving governance, eradicating corruption, and providing relief to the people.

During a recent news conference held at the Civil Secretariat in Peshawar, he said that a provincial task force was established to combat smuggling activities, specifically focusing on sugar, dollar, and gold smuggling. He said that the government has resolved to take strict measures against illegal housing societies in the province. Housing societies will not be permitted to operate without obtaining No Objection Certificate (NOC), he said.

The minister said that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has taken steps to prevent smuggling of foreign currencies, resulting in 519 arrests and 440 FIRs filed. Cross-border smuggling has been curtailed, leading to a reduction in the dollar’s value, he said.

While commenting on electricity theft in the province, he said that administrative officers have been tasked to strictly deal with electricity theft resulting in 518 raids conducted, removal of 1,000 illegal poles, and recovery of Rs40 lakh in arrears in a short spin of time. He said that action was taken against foreign exchange operator, with 440 raids, 519 arrests, 44 shops sealed, and 440 FIRs filed. Feroz Jamal Kakakhel said that crackdowns are also ongoing against hoarding and smuggling of essential commodities like wheat, cooking oil, and ghee. To date, 88,000 sacks of wheat and 90,000 litters of cooking oil and ghee have been confiscated, he said. The minister also talked about financial constraints of the province and said that the province’s NFC share is 19.6 percent, while the federal government is providing only 16 percent.

He also called for settling Rs1,500 billion arrears owed by the federal government for Net Hydel to solve financial issues of the province.