Thursday, September 14, 2023
LHC seeks response from Parvez Elahi and others on the intra-court appeal filed by NAB

Our Staff Reporter
September 14, 2023
LAHORE  -  The Lahore High Court (LHC) has sought response from Parvez Elahi and others on the intra-court appeal filed by National Accountability Bu­reau against the single bench deci­sion ordering halting the arrest of former Chief Minister Parvez Elahi in any case. A two-member bench comprising Justice Ali Baqir Najafi and Justice Raheel Kamran of Lahore High Court heard the pettion filed by NAB. NAB through the filed pet­tion filed in the intra-court appeal pleaded that the decision of the sin­gle bench was contrary to the facts, only a two-member bench has juris­diction over NAB cases, the single bench prevented Parvez Elahi from being arrested in any case contrary to the facts. NAB requested that the court to declare the decision of the single bench null and void and suspend the decision of the single bench till the final decision of the appeal. The two-member bench has sought the response of Parvez Elahi and others on September 18 on the intra-court appeal against the decision of the single bench to stop Pervez Elahi from being arrested in any case.

Our Staff Reporter

