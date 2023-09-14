Man gunned down in Fatehpur area of Sialkot

SIALKOT - A man was shot dead in Fatehpur area of Badiana police station. According to the details, unknown suspects shot and killed Afzal for unknown reasons and escaped. The police took the body into their custody and shifted it to the dead house for post-mortem. Further investigation was underway.

In another incident, a man and his son were killed in a road accident. According to the details, a speedy van hit a motorcycle in Satrah police sta­tion area. As a result, Saeed and his son Rehan, who were riding the mo­torcycle, were seriously injured and died on the spot. Meanwhile, in Man­dhir Khurd area, a high-speed bus hit a car from behind, injuring Tahseen Asif and his wife who were in the car. The police registered a against the driver and launched investigation.