Thursday, September 14, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Man gunned down in Fatehpur area of Sialkot

AHMAD JUNAID
September 14, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

SIALKOT  -  A man was shot dead in Fatehpur area of Badiana police station. According to the details, unknown suspects shot and killed Afzal for unknown reasons and escaped. The police took the body into their custody and shifted it to the dead house for post-mortem. Further investigation was underway.

In another incident, a man and his son were killed in a road accident. According to the details, a speedy van hit a motorcycle in Satrah police sta­tion area. As a result, Saeed and his son Rehan, who were riding the mo­torcycle, were seriously injured and died on the spot. Meanwhile, in Man­dhir Khurd area, a high-speed bus hit a car from behind, injuring Tahseen Asif and his wife who were in the car. The police registered a against the driver and launched investigation.

Tags:

AHMAD JUNAID

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1694570787.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023