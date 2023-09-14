Maryam, Australian High Commissioner discuss bilateral cooperation

LAHORE - The Australian High Commis­sioner to Pakistan, Neil Hawkins held a meeting with Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Senior Vice President and Chief Organizer of the Pakistan Muslim League (N) at Raiwind on Wednesday.

Upon his arrival in Raiwind, Maryam Nawaz Sharif warmly wel­comed the Australian High Com­missioner. The meeting revolved around various matters of mutual interest. Maryam Nawaz Sharif ex­pressed her appreciation for the positive, constructive, and close friendly relations that exist be­tween Pakistan and Australia. She acknowledged the sincere support provided by the government and people of Australia during times of natural disasters and other challenges. Maryam also high­lighted the significant role played by Pakistani residents in Australia in strengthening the friendship between the two nations. She em­phasized that the enduring rela­tionship between Pakistan and Australia is firmly grounded.

Furthermore, Maryam Nawaz Sharif underscored the Pakistan Muslim League (N)’s commitment to nurturing and expanding Paki­stan’s relations with Australia in the future. She stated that Pakistan aims to enhance ties in various do­mains, including trade, investment, and education. Maryam expressed gratitude to the Australian govern­ment for facilitating Pakistani stu­dents studying in Australia.