Maryam, Australian High Commissioner discuss bilateral cooperation

LAHORE - The Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Neil Hawkins held a meeting with Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Senior Vice President and Chief Organizer of the Pakistan Muslim League (N) at Raiwind on Wednesday.
Upon his arrival in Raiwind, Maryam Nawaz Sharif warmly welcomed the Australian High Commissioner. The meeting revolved around various matters of mutual interest. Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed her appreciation for the positive, constructive, and close friendly relations that exist between Pakistan and Australia. She acknowledged the sincere support provided by the government and people of Australia during times of natural disasters and other challenges. Maryam also highlighted the significant role played by Pakistani residents in Australia in strengthening the friendship between the two nations. She emphasized that the enduring relationship between Pakistan and Australia is firmly grounded.
Furthermore, Maryam Nawaz Sharif underscored the Pakistan Muslim League (N)’s commitment to nurturing and expanding Pakistan’s relations with Australia in the future. She stated that Pakistan aims to enhance ties in various domains, including trade, investment, and education. Maryam expressed gratitude to the Australian government for facilitating Pakistani students studying in Australia.