Mepco claims 265 more power theft cases detected

MULTAN - Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has apprehended 265 power pilferers of various categories on the 6th day of the ongoing opera­tion carried out across South Punjab under the directions of the prime minister. The taskforce teams raided at various places across the region against power pilferers and imposed Rs20 million fine on them.

As many as 246 domestic, 14 com­mercial, 4 agricultural tube-wells and one industrial user were caught stealing electricity in MEPCO region. Cases were registered against 92 power pilferers at various police sta­tions. A major electricity theft was caught in Rehman Boys Hostel in Gulgasht area. The team led by SDO Malik Kazim Awan detected electric­ity theft during checking. In Mum­tazabad, electricity theft was caught by installing direct wires to 10 shops and a hotel. The LT line was discon­nected to end Kunda culture in Basti Malana Rahim Yar Khan.

Likewise, the electricity was be­ing stolen by installing locks on the lines passing over the houses in Basti Malook. A grand operation was conducted against power pilferers alongwith the police force in Rojhan. Only seven metres were installed in more than 50 houses in Basti Rand­hani, Basti Shiro Khan and Basti Fai­zullah Tambani.

The transformers were removed due to the high rate of electric­ity theft in the three villages. Three transformers and LT line were taken down for stealing electricity by in­stalling direct wires in Choti Zerin and Shadan Lund areas. Applications have been sent to register cases against power pilferers.

SNGPL DISCONNECTS 20 GAS CONNECTIONS OVER ILLEGAL COMPRESSOR USE

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limit­ed (SNGPL) has disconnected 20 Sui gas connections during an ongoing drive against compressors.

According to SNGPL official sourc­es, the campaign against illegal us­age of compressors and giving illegal extensions was underway across the region. The task force was raiding on a daily basis at various places to en­sure gas supply to domestic consum­ers, under the directions of General Manager SNGPL Rashid Ishaq.

The teams removed six connec­tions in Multan City, one in Shu­jabad, one in DG Khan, seven in Mian Channu, and five in Khanewal over the illegal use of compressors and extensions.