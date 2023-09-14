MoU signed for medicines to journalists on discounted price

Peshawar - Peshawar Press Club (PPC) and Agha Khan Laboratories have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for provision of medicine and disease diagnostic services at concessional rates.

The MoU was signed by President Peshawar Press Club (PPC), Arshad Aziz Malik and Kareem Ali Shah, representative of the Agha Khan Laboratories. Members of the PPC’s Health Committee, cabinet members and senior journalists were also present at the signing ceremony.

According to the MoU, the journalist community, members of the press club, may obtain medicine from pharmacies of Agha Khan Laboratories at discounted price of 15 percent. This facility can be obtained through showing of membership card of Peshawar Press Club. Similarly, journalists can also avail 15 percent discount in fees for diagnostic tests of different diseases at six laboratories of Agha Khan in Peshawar district. This discount is also available for family members of journalist community.

The journalists can also avail upto 40 percent discount in purchase of medicine and laboratories fees under the option of `Welfare Scheme’, reserved for deserving people.