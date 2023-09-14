Navy seizes huge cache of narcotics at sea

KARACHI-The Pakistan Navy in an intelligence-based counter-narcotics operation alongwith the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) seized approximately 782 kilogrammes (Kgs) of narcotics at the Arabian Sea on Wednesday.

The apprehended drugs were stowed in hidden compartments of a fishing boat that was successfully intercepted by a Pakistan Navy Ship, a news release said. The estimated value of seized narcotics is US $ 235 million in the international market. The seized drugs were subsequently handed over to ANF for further legal proceedings.

The successful execution of the Anti-Narcotics Operation is a demonstration of the Pakistan Navy’s resolve to deter, dissuade and disrupt all illegal activities in the maritime zones of Pakistan.