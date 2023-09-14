OGDCL announces increase of 900 BPD oil from Nashpa Well-10

ISLAMABAD - The Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) on Wednesday announced yet another remarkable achievement in its production enhancement efforts during last 24 hours with the Nashpa Well-10, located within the Nashpa Development and Production Lease (D&PL) in Karak district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Focused on the strategic implementation of production enhancement initiatives, OGDCL’s rigless intervention in the Hangu-Lumshiwal formation has delivered exceptional results, leading to a substantial increase in hydrocarbon production. OGDCL announced an additional output of 900 barrels per day (BPD) of oil at a wellhead flowing pressure (WHFP) of 720 PSI from Nashpa Well-10. This enhanced production commenced on September 12, 2023, marking a significant milestone in the company’s efforts to meet Pakistan’s energy demands. As a result, the cumulative production from Nashpa Well-10 now stands at an impressive 1340 BPD of oil. The gas produced from this well is being seamlessly injected into the SNGPL network.

Nashpa D&PL operates as a joint venture, with OGDCL serving as the operator with a 56.45% stake, joined by Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) holding a 28.55% share, and Government Holding Private Limited (GHPL) with a 15% stake. Nashpa Well-10 has been in production since December 27, 2020. Prior to this enhancement, the well was producing 440 BPD of oil and 3.40 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) of gas at a WHFP of 710 PSI from the Datta, Shinawari, and Samanasukh formations.

This achievement not only underscores OGDCL’s commitment to sustainable energy production but also reinforces the company’s dedication to meeting the growing energy needs of Pakistan. OGDCL remains steadfast in its pursuit of excellence in the energy sector, and this success at Nashpa Well- 10 is a testament to our unwavering efforts.