PAF offers full coop to Azerbaijan for tactical training

ISLAMABAD - Ambassador of Azerbaijan in Pakistan Khazar Far­hadov called on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force in his office on Wednesday.

According to a press release, the meeting cov­ered a wide array of topics, including matters of mutual interest, regional developments and the evolving geopolitical landscape.

Amidst the discussions, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu shared his strategic vision for Pakistan Air Force and reiterated his unwavering commitment to modernize its capabilities across the realms of air, space, cyber and electronic war­fare. The discussion primarily focused on the ar­eas of joint operational training and comprehen­sive cooperation in cross-domain, multi-spectrum operations. Emphasizing the historical friendship between the two nations, the Air Chief stated, “The relationship between Pakistan and Azerbaijan has a myriad of reasons, deeply rooted in mutual expe­riences, enduring religious, cultural and historical bonds, all underpinned by a shared commitment to regional peace, security and stability.”

The Chief of the Air Staff reaffirmed his stead­fast determination to further enhance the exist­ing inter-military cooperation between the two sides, particularly in the fields of training and de­fence aviation. In the backdrop of upcoming ma­jor air exercise being held at Air Power Centre of Excellence, the Air Chief emphasized the pivotal role of joint aerial drills between the respective air forces to foster mutual learning and effectively ad­dress common security challenges.

He offered his full cooperation for comprehen­sive training programs, starting from the basic level and progressing to tactical training of Azer­baijan Air Force air and ground crew in order to strengthen their technical skills and foster greater interoperability between the two air forces.

The Ambassador and his team expressed great in­terest in the upcoming multi-national aerial exercise that would incorporate all domains of airpower. He lauded the historic and exemplary professionalism displayed by PAF personnel in times of both conflict and peace. He also expressed admiration for PAF’s notable achievements in nurturing a vibrant and progressive domestic aviation industry. The visiting dignitary reaffirmed that Pakistan and Azerbaijan, with their strong diplomatic and defence ties, are poised for an even stronger alliance in future.