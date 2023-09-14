Pak special emissary reaches Iran to discuss Afghan situation

ISLAMABAD - Special Representative of the Prime Minister of Pakistan on Afghanistan, Ambassador Asif Durrani, arrived Tehran on a two-day visit as part of the consultations with Iranian leaders on the current situation in Afghanistan. Durrani soon after arrival met with Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdullahian at the foreign ministry and discussed the latest situation in Afghanistan including the rise in terrorist attacks from across the border in Pakistan. Both the sides shared proposals on how to counter terrorism in border areas along the Pakistan and Iran border. Ambassador Dyrrani is expected to meet other Iranian officials also during his stay in Tehran.