Pak special emissary reaches Iran to discuss Afghan situation

ISLAMABAD - Special Representative of the Prime Minister of Pa­kistan on Afghanistan, Am­bassador Asif Durrani, ar­rived Tehran on a two-day visit as part of the consul­tations with Iranian leaders on the current situation in Afghanistan. Durrani soon after arrival met with For­eign Minister Hossein Amir Abdullahian at the foreign ministry and discussed the latest situation in Af­ghanistan including the rise in terrorist attacks from across the border in Paki­stan. Both the sides shared proposals on how to count­er terrorism in border areas along the Pakistan and Iran border. Ambassador Dyrra­ni is expected to meet other Iranian officials also during his stay in Tehran.