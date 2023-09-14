Pak-Turkiye relations have always stood the test of times: COAS

ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), is on an official visit to the Republic of Türkiye, the Inter-Services Pub­lic Relations (ISPR) said Wednesday.

The visit is part of the high level mutual vis­its by both the brother­ly countries to enhance the historic diplomatic and military ties. According to the press release, during the visit COAS called on Re­cep Tayyip Erdoğan, Presi­dent of Republic of Türkiye, Foreign and Defense Minis­ters, Commander of Turkish General Staff and Command­ers of Turkish Land and Air forces. During the meet­ings, COAS emphasised on enhancing defence collab­oration and training coop­eration. COAS appreciated Turkish Military’s efforts for maintaining peace and sta­bility in the region and also praised the standards of op­erational readiness of Turk­ish Armed Forces. Turkish leaders acknowledged the efforts extended by Pakistan Army Engineers who worked along NDMA Teams during the unfortunate earthquake that hit Türkiye in February this year. COAS visited the Mausoleum of Mustafa Ke­mal Atatürk in Ankara to pay homage to the great lead­er and laid floral wreath in his honour. COAS later vis­ited the Turkish Land Forces Headquarters, where on his arrival he was given a warm welcome and was present­ed with the Guard of Hon­our. COAS was also conferred with the Legion of Merit by the Minister of Defense and Commander Turkish Land Forces in recognition of his services towards promoting defence relations between two countries. During the ceremony COAS highlight­ed that, “Pakistan and Türki­ye have strong brotherly re­lations which have always stood the test of times. Pa­kistan Army is always will­ing to extend full support to the Turkish Land Forces in multiple domains. Pakistan has always stood with their Turkish brothers in times of calamity and moments of tri­umph and shall continue to strengthen the fraternal ties amongst the two nations.”