Pakistan hockey team to depart for Asian Games on 21st 

LAHORE - The Pakistan hockey team will depart for China on Septem­ber 21 to participate in the 19th edition of Asian Games starting from September 23 at Hangzhou. The training camp of the national team to prepare for the mega event is underway at Naseer Bunda Hockey stadium Islamabad, said national hockey team manager Saeed Khan, adding that the training camp is go­ing on in two sessions to make some good combination in the forthcoming event as the play­ers have got less time for the preparations of Asian Games. Saeed Khan said that under the supervision of head coach Olympian Shahnaz Sheikh, special attention has been giv­en to the shortcomings of the players. “We are hopeful that Pakistan hockey team will be successful in winning medals in the Asian Games.” He said that the team management has requested the hockey fed­eration for the replacement of unfit players, but the decision has not been made yet, adding that Pakistan hockey team will leave for China on September 21 to participate in the mega event. The teams from Paki­stan and India are included in Pool A, while Japan, Bangla­desh, Singapore and Uzbeki­stan are also included in Pool A. Pakistan team will play matches against Singapore on September 24, Bangladesh on September 26 and Uzbekistan on September 28.