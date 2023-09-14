Pakistan make five changes to playing XI for Asia Cup showdown against Sri Lanka

COLOMBO - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday revealed the lineup for their decisive Asia Cup 2023 Super 4s clash with Sri Lanka at R Premadasa Interna­tional Cricket Stadium in Colombo.

In response to their colossal 228-run loss to arch-rivals India on Monday, Paki­stan have made five strategic alterations to their squad. The injured pacers, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah, have been re­placed by the Mohammad Wasim Jr and Zaman Khan. Meanwhile, the opening batter, Fakhar Zaman, and Salman Ali Agha will be substituted by Mohammad Haris and Saud Shakeel. Additionally, the versatile Mohammad Nawaz will return in place of Faheem Ashraf, who missed the previous two Super 4s games.

Zaman Khan, the pace bowler, was brought in to replace Naseem Shah after Shah was ruled out of the Asia Cup 2023. Zaman Khan was named as the backup pacer alongside Shahnawaz Dahani on Monday, following injuries to fast bowl­ers Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah during the match against India. Pakistan’s final Super 4 match is scheduled for today (Thursday) against Sri Lanka at the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadi­um in Colombo.

This encounter serves as a virtual semifinal, with the victor advancing to face India in the Asia Cup 2023 final. Notably, in the event of a washout in the pivotal match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, Sri Lanka will secure a place in the final against India due to their superior net run rate.

On Wednesday, pace bowler Shahn­awaz Dahani obtained his Sri Lankan visa and has since arrived in Colombo for the ongoing Asia Cup. The 25-year-old will join the Pakistan camp today, and if Paki­stan secure a place in the final, he will be available. Dahani underwent rigorous training at the National Stadium after being named as a tournament backup alongside Zaman Khan. Although Colom­bo has been experiencing intermittent showers, it appears that there will be suf­ficient breaks in the rain to accommodate a full day of cricket today (Thursday).

SRI LANKA (PROBABLES): Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanka (capt), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, and Matheesha Pathirana.