Pakistan Navy’s offshore patrol vessel launching ceremony held in Romania

ISLAMABAD - The launching ceremony of the most modern offshore pa­trol vessel, Pakistan Navy Ship HUNAIN (Desig), be­ing built for Pakistan Navy was held at M/s DAMEN Shipyard Galati, Romania, on Wednesday. Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Mu­hammad Amjad Khan Niazi was the chief guest at the ceremony, a Pakistan Navy news release said. Speak­ing on the occasion, the Naval Chief highlighted the importance of maritime security under the pre­vailing conventional and non-conventional mari­time threats to energy and trade highways passing through the Indian Ocean Region. In this context, he underscored that the Paki­stan Navy had tremendous contribution in success­fully providing a secure sea environment for mari­time trade since 2004. Ad­miral Niazi expressed his confidence that the induc­tion of multipurpose and highly adaptive platforms, equipped with the latest weapons and sensors suite, would further strengthen combat capability of the Pakistan Navy fleet in safe­guarding maritime fron­tiers while ensuring mari­time security in the Indian Ocean region, especially in the Arabian Sea. He also commended the exception­al professionalism and ded­ication of DAMEN Shipyard in putting steel into a war­ship in short span of time, while underscoring trust and confidence of Pakistan Navy in M/s DAMEN.