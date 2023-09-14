Thursday, September 14, 2023
Pakistan Navy seizes huge cache of narcotics

Pakistan Navy seizes huge cache of narcotics
Our Staff Reporter
September 14, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -   In an intelligence-based counter- narcotics operation, Pakistan Navy and ANF seized approximately 782 kgs of narcotics at the Arabian Sea.

According to the Pakistan Navy officials, the apprehended drugs were stowed in hidden compartments of a fishing boat that was successfully intercepted by a Pakistan Navy Ship. The estimated value of seized narcotics is $235 million in international market. The seized drugs were subsequently handed over to ANF for further legal proceedings.

The successful execution of anti- narcotics operation is a demonstration of Pakistan Navy’s resolve to deter, dissuade and disrupt all illegal activities in the maritime zones of Pakistan, said a press release on Wednesday.

