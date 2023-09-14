Pakistan’s 262-member contingent will participate in Asian Games: Arif Hasan 

LAHORE - The Pakistan Olympic Associ­ation (POA) President Lt Gen (R) Syed Arif Hasan confirms that 262-member contingent, to represent Pakistan in 24 sports discipline, will partici­pate in the 19th Asian Games to be held in Hangzhou, China. Talking to the media, along with POA Secretary Khalid Mehmood at Olympic House, Arif Hasan provided the de­tails of the contingent, which includes personnel support­ed by Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), National Federations (NFs) and POA. Responding to questions about allegations of excluding athletes and of­ficials from athletics, the POA President clarified that POA had not excluded anyone, if received within the timelines. Instead, the PSB received and forwarded the names of athletes and officials for ac­creditation much after the given timelines set by the organizing committee which was May 20, 2023. Similar complications arose in the sport of hockey due to late changes in team composition which were not processed. POA has informed the Paki­stan Hockey Federation that processing new accredita­tions beyond the established deadlines was not possible. The POA Chief emphasized the importance of adhering to timelines and assured that any accreditation request re­ceived within the stipulated time frame had been pro­cessed. He also mentioned that the matter regarding al­legations of exclusion of ath­letes and coaches is now be­fore the honorable court, and we will also submit the facts before the court. Arif Hasan strongly denied that POA has prevented any sponsorship contract for Arshad Nadeem. “This is not our domain to de­cide on athlete’s sponsorship contracts rather we can just assist them by sharing the necessary guidelines.”