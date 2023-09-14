Pakistan’s 262-member contingent will participate in Asian Games: Arif Hasan 

LAHORE - The Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) President Lt Gen (R) Syed Arif Hasan confirms that 262-member contingent, to represent Pakistan in 24 sports discipline, will participate in the 19th Asian Games to be held in Hangzhou, China. Talking to the media, along with POA Secretary Khalid Mehmood at Olympic House, Arif Hasan provided the details of the contingent, which includes personnel supported by Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), National Federations (NFs) and POA. Responding to questions about allegations of excluding athletes and officials from athletics, the POA President clarified that POA had not excluded anyone, if received within the timelines. Instead, the PSB received and forwarded the names of athletes and officials for accreditation much after the given timelines set by the organizing committee which was May 20, 2023. Similar complications arose in the sport of hockey due to late changes in team composition which were not processed. POA has informed the Pakistan Hockey Federation that processing new accreditations beyond the established deadlines was not possible. The POA Chief emphasized the importance of adhering to timelines and assured that any accreditation request received within the stipulated time frame had been processed. He also mentioned that the matter regarding allegations of exclusion of athletes and coaches is now before the honorable court, and we will also submit the facts before the court. Arif Hasan strongly denied that POA has prevented any sponsorship contract for Arshad Nadeem. “This is not our domain to decide on athlete’s sponsorship contracts rather we can just assist them by sharing the necessary guidelines.”