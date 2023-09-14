The complex and often tumul­tuous relationship between the United States and Pakistan has been a subject of scrutiny and de­bate for many years. While the United States has, at times, por­trayed Pakistan as a strategic ally in the region, the true nature of this alliance has often been ques­tioned. This essay explores the ar­gument that the United States has used Pakistan for its own purpos­es without reciprocating the same level of commitment and support.

The history of US-Pakistan rela­tions is marked by periods of coop­eration and tension. Pakistan has consistently positioned itself as an ally of the United States, especial­ly during the Cold War era and the war on terror following the 9/11 attacks. Pakistan has provided vital support to the US in various ways, including logistical support, intel­ligence sharing, and serving as a base for military operations.

One of the central arguments in favour of Pakistan’s loyalty to the United States is the sacrifices it has made in pursuit of shared ob­jectives. Pakistan has faced signifi­cant security challenges, including terrorist threats and insurgencies within its borders, which can be directly attributed to its support for US-led efforts in Afghanistan. The loss of both civilian lives and military personnel underscores the extent of Pakistan’s commit­ment to its role as an ally.

Despite Pakistan’s sacrifices, some argue that the United States has not reciprocated Pakistan’s loy­alty with the same degree of sup­port. One example often cited is the US’s participation in the G20 meet­ing held in Kashmir, a region dis­puted between India and Pakistan. This participation, critics argue, lent credibility to India’s claims over Kashmir and ignored Paki­stan’s concerns. Furthermore, In­dia’s announcement of hosting in­ternational events in Kashmir, such as the Miss World final contest, has raised questions about the US’s stance on the Kashmir issue. Crit­ics argue that if the US truly valued Pakistan and recognised its sacri­fices, it should have taken a more proactive role in discouraging such events in disputed territory.

In light of India’s actions in Kash­mir, international organisations and human rights groups play a crucial role in monitoring and ad­dressing the situation. It is incum­bent upon them to challenge and condemn any actions that could further exacerbate tensions in the region. The peace and stability of the South Asian region depend on the international community’s willingness to take a stand against actions that could lead to conflict.

The US-Pakistan relationship is indeed multifaceted, marked by both cooperation and distrust. While Pakistan has consistently supported the United States in var­ious ways, questions persist about the depth of the US commitment to Pakistan’s interests, particularly in the context of the Kashmir issue. International organisations and the broader international commu­nity have a role to play in promot­ing peace and stability in the region by addressing disputes and actions that threaten to destabilise it.

The question of whether the US-Pakistan relationship is truly a friendship of mutual benefit or a one-sided alliance remains a mat­ter of ongoing debate.

AHSAN UL HAQ SHAIKH,

Chunian.