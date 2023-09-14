“The only way to deal with dictators is to

cut off their head. Not with a sword, but with

a pen, you cut off the head.”

–Aung San Suu Kyi

The signing of the Magna Carta was a landmark event in the history of governance and human rights. The Magna Carta was a legal document signed by King John of England in 1215 in response to the demands of rebellious barons. It established certain fundamental rights and limited the authority of the monarchy, providing the foundation for modern constitutional law. The Magna Carta laid the groundwork for principles such as the rule of law, due process, and individual liberties, which have had a lasting impact on the development of democratic societies worldwide.