Punjab Disaster Management Authority Punjab says there is a possibility of thunderstorms bringing rain in upper areas of the province from tomorrow to 20th of this month.

In a statement today PDMA spokesperson said during 17th to 19th of this month, there are chances of rapid flow of water in the rivers and canals in various districts of Punjab.

He said an alert has been issued to the administration of all districts by PDMA and urged the citizens to report to helpline 1129 in case of emergency.