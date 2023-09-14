Pest Attacks

Time and time again, the agricultural sector faces the menace of pest infestations that waste away crops which could have either contributed towards fulfilling national demand, or been exported for revenue. Earlier this year, Punjab specifically was suffering through the worst locust infestation in the last three decades. 38% of the total land area, along with crops like maize and vegetables were completely destroyed. This time around, farmers in central Punjab are having to deal with a whitefly infestation that has been mercilessly attacking the cotton crop.

Whiteflies have been proven to be particularly harmful to crops. By attacking its phloem sap, it reduces the overall yield. Its honeydew secretions make crops prone to mold and perhaps the greatest danger comes in the form of virus transmission. This has been particularly deadly for crops, potentially wiping out their future generations as well. 2023-2024 was hailed as the cotton year because efforts had been directed to ensure that 10 million bales of cotton are produced by the end. With the infestation of the whitefly, this objective has been largely jeopardized. Keeping this risk in mind, it is beyond shocking that preventative measures were not taken.

Our agriculture sector has been largely unproductive because of its failure to evolve with the world around us. Technological innovation has progressed far beyond our imagination to the point where laboratories across the world are spearheading projects that make seeds pest-resistant or create pest control serums that work against all destructive insects. To fix this problem, the government embarked upon leading research that could bridge the gap between us and the world. Pakistan recently partnered up with China to create a joint laboratory for crop pest management but work has been rather slow. No breakthrough achievements have been made and if they have, implementation remains a key challenge.

The agriculture sector is the backbone of our economy and to neglect it to such a degree that basic pest management is something beyond the average farmers’ capabilities, should ring alarm bells. We need to take preventative measures because this not only damages the financial standing of these farmers, but of the country as well.