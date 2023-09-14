PHA kicks off tree plantation campaign

Rawalpindi-The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) of Rawalpindi on Wednesday kicked off a tree-planting campaign in the city, informed a spokesperson.

The campaign was officially launched by planting saplings at Potohar Park. She said that the tree plantation campaign was launched following the orders of Director General (DG) PHA Ahmed Hassan Ranjha.

The students of different educational institutions as well as organisations are taking part in tree plantation campaign besides planting saplings, she said. She said that the PHA is giving the saplings/ plants to citizens for free.

“PHA has also set up stalls of saplings in different areas of city where the plants are being distributed among the citizens free of cost,” she said. In a statement, DG PHA Ahmed Hassan Ranjha said that our aim is to promote tree planting in open areas, including parks.

Additionally, we are involved in horticultural efforts in nearby regions, he said. He emphasized that the government’s vision is to make Rawalpindi a greener and cleaner place. He also urged citizens to not only protect existing flowers and plants but also to contribute their suggestions for further enhancing the city’s greenery and freshness.