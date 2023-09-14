PM expresses resolve to take action against those involved in smuggling, illicit trade

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has expressed the government's resolve to take stern action against all those involved in smuggling and illicit trade.

Speaking in a talk show programme of a private TV channel, he said the officials and political personalities involved in smuggling and illegal trade activities have been identified at federal and provincial level.

The Prime Minister said the relevant authorities are securing evidences against them which would be produced before the courts of law and lead to their conviction.

He said a number of bureaucrats and political figures are involved in the Iranian oil smuggling issue.

About a question regarding illegal trade of dollar, Anwaar ul Haq Kakar said it has been stopped through stringent measures and enforcement of contemporary laws.

He expressed the optimism that Pakistani rupee would be further strengthened.

About holding of elections in the country, the Prime Minister opined that the polls can be held in mid or by the end of January next year.

However, he said it is upto the Election Commission to take a decision in this regard.