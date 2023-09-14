PM Kakar to address UNGA session on Sept 22: FO

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar will address the 78th session of the UN General Assembly on Sept 22, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch confirmed Thursday.

Addressing a weekly press briefing, she said that the prime minister will be in New York from September 18 to 30 and will address the UNGA session on September 22.

During his address, the premier will highlight the need to help developing nations achieve the sustainable development goals (SDGs) set by the United Nations (UN).

PM Kakar will also meet with other world leaders on the sidelines of UNGA, she added.

At a news briefing in New York on Wednesday, Pakistan’s UN envoy Mu­nir Akram said PM Kakar will also participate in an SDG summit during his visit to the UN headquarters.

The United Nations will convene the SDG summit in New York on Sept 18-19, during the General Assem­bly high-level week.

“The prime minister will be speaking about the mobilisation of finance for SDGs,” Ambassador Ak­ram said. “The main thing, of course, will be his address to the General Assembly, which will be an annual policy statement.”

The prime minister will also make a keynote at another summit on financing for development, the envoy said.