PM says it is ECP’s prime mandate to give election date

GILGIT/ ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar Wednesday emphatically stated that a handful of elements will not be allowed to hold hostage the law and order situation of Gilgit-Baltistan.
Talking to the media persons in Gilgit after inaugurating OPD services at Cardiac hospital, he said responsibility rests with the state to enforce the respect of rights, assuring it will be done so at all costs.
He said nobody will be allowed to disturb the brotherhood in our society, values and culture. He said if there are differences because of some misperceptions, these will be removed through wisdom.
Responding to a question, the prime minister said there is no room for any foreign intelligence agency in the region, assuring that our national institutions will take the matters towards improvement.
The prime minister said it is the diversity and scenic beauty of Gilgit-Baltistan that attracts tourists not only from within Pakistan but also Europe and Asia.
Anwaarul Haq Kakar said negotiations have been held with the Governor, the Chief Minister and other stakeholders about the constitutional matters of the region. He mentioned that they are working towards finding constitutional solutions to questions related to the region’s identity. He said it will be our effort to help the people of Gilgit-Baltistan stand on their own feet and live a dignified life. He said they are striving to harness the economic potential of the region in various sectors, including tourism, mining and minerals, and power generation, by implementing long-term policies. He said improving road infrastructure in the region is also amongst our priorities.
Earlier the prime minister was briefed about the Cardiac Hospital Gilgit. The Prime Minister was informed that at present OPD facilities are being opened at the hospital. He said the cardiac hospital will be fully operational by June next year.
‘Electricity production in GB’
Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar also directed authorities concerned to formulate a policy related to the production of electricity at local level in collaboration with private sector in Gilgit- Baltistan.
He gave these directions during a meeting with the delegation of political leadership and elders in Hunza on Wednesday. He assured the delegation to address the issue of electricity in Gilgit-Baltistan as soon as possible. On this occasion, the Prime Minister was apprised the matters related with the supply and demand of electricity in Hunza and provision of additional seats in Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly in proportion with the population of Hunza.
Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar also ordered to rehabilitate and upgrade the communication system of Gilgit- Baltistan. The delegation demanded to establish air corridors to connect the different parts of Gilgit-Baltistan with rest of the country.
The Premier directed the Gilgit Baltistan Chief Secretary to utilize all available resources to address the problems of the region. Meanwhile, caretaker PM Kakar said that the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) will decide about the arrest of PLM-N leader Nawaz Sharif in light of the law upon his return to Pakistan. During an interview on a TV talk show, the premier was asked whether the PML-N supremo would be handcuffed or not on his return. PM Kakar said: “The law enforcement agencies (LEAs) will decide this matter in light of the law. If they think he (Nawaz) should be chained then they will adopt that path and vice versa.” He said this was the discretion that the leadership of LEAs exercised, adding that he hoped “they do it to the best of their ability”.
When asked about growing apprehensions about a likely scenario of Nawaz being arrested upon his return, the prime minister said he was not taking the matter as a “challenge” for himself since he could not decide the issue of the PML-N supremo being behind bars or being free to move according to own wishes.
“I reiterate that the leadership of legal and law enforcement agencies is present. Whatever they decide, whether they send him (Nawaz) behind bars or allow freedom of movement, it will be the decision of the leadership of the judicial process and law enforcement.”
On Wednesday’s development of President Dr Arif Alvi sending a letter to Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja proposing that elections be held by November 6, Kakar said the “prime mandate” for giving the election date lay with the ECP.
“The president has suggested a date. They (ECP) will do their due diligence and deliberations on it and the required conditions to conduct free and fair polls. I think the ECP will soon announce [the date] after coming to a conclusion on what will be the appropriate day and date [for elections].”
He added that realistically, if the delimitation process proceeded smoothly then any day could be chosen as the election date between the middle and end of January. Kakar said the caretaker government was “completely ready” to support the electoral process, adding that the interim set-up’s role was to assess the process and “our preparation is more or less almost complete.”