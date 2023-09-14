PPP issues show-cause notice to Latif Khosa

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has issued a show-cause notice to Latif Khosa for violating party discipline.

The PPP Secretary General Nayyar Bukhari issued the show-cause notice stating that Latif Khosa is a member of the PPP Central Executive Committee, but without seeking permission from the senior leadership, he (Khosa) is defending another party.

The notice also reads that Khosa is defending the cases of the head of another party without intimation and assisting the cases of corruption cases accused. During the lawyers’ convention, the notice said Khosa also criticized the state on the cipher case.

In the show cause notice, Khosa has been asked to respond within 7 days otherwise disciplinary action will be taken and his basic membership of the party will be terminated.

