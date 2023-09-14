PPP’s CEC meets today to devise polls’ strategy

LAHORE - The PPP’s Central Executive Committee is convening in Lahore today to deliberate on the current political land­scape and formulate a deci­sive strategy regarding the upcoming general elections.

This significant gathering will be jointly chaired by the Presi­dent of PPP-P Asif Ali Zardari and the Chairman of PPP Bi­lawal Bhutto and is scheduled to take place at Bilawal House at 3 pm. Bilawal Bhutto arrived in Lahore on Wednesday night from Muzaffargarh to attend this crucial meeting, and Faryal Tal­pur is also presently in Lahore. Reliable sources within the PPP have confirmed that the two es­tranged party leaders, Ch Aitzaz Ahsan and Sardar Latif Khosa, have been extended invitations to participate in Thursday’s meeting. It is noteworthy that both were invited to the previ­ous meeting held in Karachi, but only Ch Aitzaz Ahsan attended.

During the session, the CEC members will delve into the prevailing political climate in the lead-up to the elections and formulate a policy regarding the election date and other perti­nent matters. This meeting of the party’s CEC is occurring amidst conflicting statements made by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Asif Ali Zardari regarding the elec­tion timeline. Last week, Asif Zardari affirmed that the PPP would align with the ECP con­cerning the election date, while Bilawal advocated this week for the elections to be held within 90 days. Bilawal also empha­sized that, though he respects Asif Ali Zardari as his father, he is not obliged to concur with his stance on political issues.