PPP’s CEC meets today to devise polls’ strategy

LAHORE - The PPP’s Central Executive Committee is convening in Lahore today to deliberate on the current political landscape and formulate a decisive strategy regarding the upcoming general elections.
This significant gathering will be jointly chaired by the President of PPP-P Asif Ali Zardari and the Chairman of PPP Bilawal Bhutto and is scheduled to take place at Bilawal House at 3 pm. Bilawal Bhutto arrived in Lahore on Wednesday night from Muzaffargarh to attend this crucial meeting, and Faryal Talpur is also presently in Lahore. Reliable sources within the PPP have confirmed that the two estranged party leaders, Ch Aitzaz Ahsan and Sardar Latif Khosa, have been extended invitations to participate in Thursday’s meeting. It is noteworthy that both were invited to the previous meeting held in Karachi, but only Ch Aitzaz Ahsan attended.
During the session, the CEC members will delve into the prevailing political climate in the lead-up to the elections and formulate a policy regarding the election date and other pertinent matters. This meeting of the party’s CEC is occurring amidst conflicting statements made by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Asif Ali Zardari regarding the election timeline. Last week, Asif Zardari affirmed that the PPP would align with the ECP concerning the election date, while Bilawal advocated this week for the elections to be held within 90 days. Bilawal also emphasized that, though he respects Asif Ali Zardari as his father, he is not obliged to concur with his stance on political issues.