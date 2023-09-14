PPP workers’ convention on 22nd

MOHMAND - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Mohmand district General Secretary Waheed Mohmand on Wednesday said that workers’ convention will be held in Ekkaghund on September 22 in which party’s central and provincial leadership will participate.

Addressing a news conference here at press club, Waheed Mohmand said that the PPP leaders Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha, Sajid Hussain Touri, Shazia Marri and others will participate in the workers’ convention. He also claimed that PPP will clean sweep in the upcoming election in Mohmand district and for that purpose all arrangements have been completed. Waheed Mohmand held the District Education Officer Liaquat Ali responsible for the poor performance of the Education Department and his inappropriate attitude with the general public and teachers.