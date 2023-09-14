President proposes ECP Nov 6 as polls date

ISLAMABAD - President Arif Alvi has suggested No­vember 06, 2023 date for general elec­tions in the country and asked Election Commissioner of Pakistan (ECP) to seek guidance from superior judiciary for the announcement of a single date for holding national and provincial as­sembly elections in the country.

In his letter written to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Skindar Sultan Raja yesterday, the president said, he (the president) had dissolved the na­tional assembly on the advice of the prime minister on 9th August 2023.

He said article (5)48 empowers and mandates the President to appoint a date not later than ninety days from the date of the dissolution for the holding of the general elections to the national Assembly.

“Whereas in terms of article 48(5) the general elections to the national assembly should be held by 89th day of the date of the dissolution of the nation­al assembly, i.e. November 06, 2023”, the President said in his letter. The President recalled that as per his constitutional responsibilities, he had invited the CEC for meeting to devise the modalities of implement­ing the constitutional content and mandate, who in reply took a contrary view that this is the mandate of the ECP.

The President said after pub­lication of population census in August the process of the delim­itation is in progress, which un­der article 51(5) of the Consti­tution read with section 17 of the Election Act is compulsory.

The President in his letter said the views of the federal law min­istry are identical to the views of the ECP on holding of gener­al elections. The president re­minded the CEC that it is the re­sponsibility of the ECP to abide by all constitutional and legal steps stipulated under articles 51, 218, 219,220 and election act 2017 for organizing and con­ducting free and fair elections in the country. The president asked the CEC that taking into account all these points, the ECP in consultation with provincial governments and political par­ties may seek guidance from the superior judiciary for the an­nouncement of a single date for the elections.