PSX gains 82 points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday gained 82.53 points, a positive change of 0.18 percent, closing at 45,590.93 points against 45,508.40 points the previous trading day. A total of 102,767,509 shares valuing Rs 3.8 billion were traded during the day as compared to 126,341,546 shares valuing Rs 4.987 billion on the last trading day. As many as 299 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 122 of them recorded gains and 135 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 42 companies remained unchanged. The three top-trading companies were Dewan Motors with 7,200,902 shares at Rs 16.12 per share; Agritech Limited with 6,510,500 shares at Rs 7.92 per share and Cnergyico PK with 5,014,806 shares at Rs 2.90 per share.