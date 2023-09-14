Thursday, September 14, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

PSX gains 82 points

PSX gains 82 points
APP
September 14, 2023
Business

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday gained 82.53 points, a positive change of 0.18 percent, closing at 45,590.93 points against 45,508.40 points the previ­ous trading day. A total of 102,767,509 shares valuing Rs 3.8 billion were traded during the day as compared to 126,341,546 shares valu­ing Rs 4.987 billion on the last trading day. As many as 299 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 122 of them re­corded gains and 135 sus­tained losses, whereas the share price of 42 compa­nies remained unchanged. The three top-trading companies were Dewan Motors with 7,200,902 shares at Rs 16.12 per share; Agritech Limited with 6,510,500 shares at Rs 7.92 per share and Cn­ergyico PK with 5,014,806 shares at Rs 2.90 per share.

Tags:

APP

Business

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1694570787.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023