PSX gains 82 points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday gained 82.53 points, a positive change of 0.18 percent, closing at 45,590.93 points against 45,508.40 points the previ­ous trading day. A total of 102,767,509 shares valuing Rs 3.8 billion were traded during the day as compared to 126,341,546 shares valu­ing Rs 4.987 billion on the last trading day. As many as 299 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 122 of them re­corded gains and 135 sus­tained losses, whereas the share price of 42 compa­nies remained unchanged. The three top-trading companies were Dewan Motors with 7,200,902 shares at Rs 16.12 per share; Agritech Limited with 6,510,500 shares at Rs 7.92 per share and Cn­ergyico PK with 5,014,806 shares at Rs 2.90 per share.