PTI expresses concerns over British HC’s visit to ECP

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday expressed its surprise over the visit of British High Commissioner to Pakistan Jane Marriott to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) marking that objectives of the meeting were inconceivable.

Reacting to the development, PTI spokesperson Raoof Hasan emphasized that the silence on the part of Foreign Office over the matter was of great concern. “Reports that Foreign Office’s advice had been ignored by the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) about meeting with the US Ambassador a few days ago are already echoing in the media”, he said. He alleged that CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja was the main facilita­tor in an ongoing onslaught on the constitution and efforts to un­dermine democracy in Pakistan.

“During the last 17 months, the CEC used his position to deprive people of Pakistan of their basic and constitutional right to vote,” he added. The PTI spokesperson said that the Supreme Court (SC) has fully exposed the unconstitu­tional role of ECP in its decision of April 4, 2023 regarding con­ducting elections in Punjab. He urged the Foreign Office to dis­patch a copy of the apex court’s decision to the diplomatic corps so as foreign governments could learn about “the actual role and character of the CEC.” “The For­eign Office should also apprise the foreign governments about ECP’s reluctance to fulfill its con­stitutional obligations to con­duct elections within the con­stitutionally defined timeframe of 90 days after dissolution of the National Assembly,” the PTI spokesperson underlined.

The foreign governments, he stressed, should revisit their policies of maintaining con­tacts with an individual who has played a key role in efforts to un­dermine democracy in Pakistan. “The objectives of the British High Commissioner’s visit to the ECP and other related details of her engagements at ECP should be placed before the nation with­out any delay,” he concluded.

On the other hand, PTI leader Zulfi Bukhari in a post on X said that they welcomed any meet­ings by all ambassadors, includ­ing the UK High Commissioner, which may help ensure free, fair and transparent elections in Pakistan. “We urge internation­al representatives from all coun­tries to recognize the on-going pre-poll manipulations (in Paki­stan),” he said, adding that how can elections be deemed just or fair when PTI was restricted from campaigning, and the ma­jority of their leadership had ei­ther been arrested , detained or forced into hiding?

Meanwhile, the PTI spokes­person also strongly con­demned the act to bring PTI Vice President Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi to the court in handcuffs. He demanded that strict action should be taken against those responsible for bringing the PTI vice chairman to the court in handcuffs in a case registered against him un­der the Official Secrets Act.