Public library, reading club opened in Topi

PESHAWAR - The inaugural ceremony of a public library and reading club was held in Tehsil Topi of Swabi district on Wednesday.

Assistant Commissioner Topi Adnan Khattak briefing the gathering about the establishment of library and reading club branch in Tehsil Topi said that according to the vision of Commissioner Mardan Yousaf Rahim this initiative was aimed at attracting the new generation to study books again.

Various activities are going on from the Reading Club platform in both the districts of Mardan and Swabi and now its scope is being extended to the tehsil level.