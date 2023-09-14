Thursday, September 14, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Public library, reading club opened in Topi

Our Staff Reporter
September 14, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR  -  The inaugural ceremony of a public library and reading club was held in Tehsil Topi of Swabi district on Wednesday.

Assistant Commissioner Topi Adnan Khattak briefing the gathering about the establishment of library and reading club branch in Tehsil Topi said that according to the vision of Commissioner Mardan Yousaf Rahim this initiative was aimed at attracting the new generation to study books again.

Various activities are going on from the Reading Club platform in both the districts of Mardan and Swabi and now its scope is being extended to the tehsil level.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1694657764.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023