Religious scholar shot dead in Karachi

KARACHI-A religious scholar has been assassinated in the Gulistan Johar area of Karachi, on Wednesday.

According to police, some unknown armed persons riding a motorcycle opened fire on Maulana Ziaur Rehman who was taking a stroll in the park near the FBR building in Gulistan Johar. He died instantly as a result of the indiscriminate fire. He was the principal of Jamai Abu Bakar Islamai, Gulshan Iqbal.

The CTD and Crime Scene Unit recovered 11 shells from the crime scene, out of which four shells were of 9 mm and seven of 30 bore. The shells have been sent for forensic analysis. The police hoped that they would be able to identify the target killers with the help of CCTV cameras in the vicinity. According to SSP Irfan Bahadur, eyewitnesses informed that two armed persons riding on a motorcycle opened indiscriminate fire on the maulana.

Police found the involvement of a foreign agency in the assassination of Maulana Ziaur Rehman. However, they said that they would investigate whether it was a sectarian killing or there was some other motive.

Meanwhile, IG Sindh Rafat Mukhtar and Additional IG Khadim Rind took notice of the incident and sought details from the SSP East. They instructed to form teams to investigate the murder.

Meanwhile, Karachi police chief Additional Inspector General Khadim Hussain Rind on Wednesday suspected the involvement of India’s spy agency RAW in the killing of caretaker of a mosque in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar area late Tuesday. Ziaur Rehman, 45, the Mohtamim of Jamia Masjid Abu Bakar, was gunned down in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar on Tuesday night. The cleric Ziaur Rehman was walking inside a park near his residence close to the FBR Office in Johar’s Block-14 when two men riding on a motorcycle shot and injured him before fleeing. The victim was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The police said deceased Sheikh Zia ur Rahman was the mahatmam (administrator) of Jamia Abu Bakr Madrassah (seminary) – which is located in Gulshan’s Block 5. In a statement today, Karachi police chief Khadim Hussain Rind said the incident was an act of terrorism and it aimed to disrupt the law and order in the city ahead of Rabiul Awwal.