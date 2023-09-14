Road repairs

I am writing to express my concern and frustration over the very slow work on repairing a road part of ‘Nata Khan Pull’ on Shahrah-e-Faisal Road, which causes massive traffic jams daily on that road. About two weeks have passed already, and construction work is not yet complete. This also causes noise pollution, air pollution, and the consumption of petrol with a waste of time, specifically.
This road is one of the main arteries of Karachi, connecting the airport, the city centre, and many residential and commercial areas. It is used by thousands of commuters, travelers, and transporters every day. The traffic jam caused by the construction work affects not only their convenience and productivity but also their health and safety. The noise pollution from the heavy machinery and the honking of vehicles is unbearable. The air pollution from the dust and exhaust fumes is harmful. The consumption of gasoline and the wastage of time are costly.
The construction work on this road was supposed to be completed by August 22, 2023, according to the local government department. However, it seems that there is no progress or urgency in finishing the project. The workers are often seen idle or absent. The materials and equipment are scattered or damaged. The quality and standard of the work are questionable.
I urge the authorities concerned to take immediate action to expedite the construction work and ensure its completion as soon as possible. They should also monitor and supervise the work closely and regularly. They should also compensate the affected people for their losses and inconvenience. They should also apologise to the public for their negligence and inefficiency. This road is not only a matter of convenience but also a matter of pride and dignity for Karachi and Pakistan. It should not be left in such a pathetic and pitiful condition for so long.
It should be repaired and maintained properly and promptly.
M. RAMZAN SIDDIQUI,
Lahore