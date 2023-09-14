Rupee recovers Rs1.06 against dollar

ISLAMABAD - Paki­stani rupee on Wednesday gained Rs1.06 against the US dollar in the interbank trad­ing and closed at Rs298.82 against the previous day’s closing of Rs299.88. How­ever, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and sell­ing rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs297 and Rs300 respectively. The price of the Euro decreased by 53 paisas to close at Rs320.96 against the last day’s closing of Rs321.49, ac­cording to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen lost 02 paisas to close at Rs2.02, whereas a decline of Rs1.84 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the Brit­ish Pound, which traded at Rs372.60 as compared to the last closing of Rs374.44. The exchange rates of the Emir­ates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 29 paisas each to close at Rs81.35 and Rs79.66 respectively.