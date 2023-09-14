Thursday, September 14, 2023
Schoolgirl killed by ‘mysterious bullet’ in Karachi

Web Desk
1:59 PM | September 14, 2023
A 7-year-old girl was killed in a mysterious shooting incident in a car in Karachi’s Buffer zone area on Thursday.

The incident occurred early Thursday morning when the minor girl, Maryam, was sitting in the back seat of the car when suddenly a bullet hit her in the head.

A bullet suddenly hit the child in the head and she was rushed to a hospital where she succumbed to her wounds, police said.

The child’s body was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

According to police, the incident might have been caused by a stray bullet. Police added that they were still collecting information about the incident.

SP Central Faisal Abdul said further investigation is being done regarding the incident.

