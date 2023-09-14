Second phase of PM Talent Hunt Youth Badminton trials starts in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD - Two-day trials for the formation of Sindh Boys and Girls Badminton Teams in connection with Youth Sports League managed by HEC, IBA Sukkur and Iqra University un­der Prime Minister Youth Sports Program have started in Hyderabad.

Sindh Sports Board Hyderabad District Sports Officer Maryam Kerio was the chief guest at the opening ceremony held at the Gymnasium of Hyderabad. The notables present on the occasion were Dr Shah Zaman Khan, Head of the Department Physical Edu­cation Sukkur IBA, Event Orga­nizer Asad Hussain Sheikh Dep­uty Director Sukkur IBA (Main), Furqan Raza Manager Sports Iqra University Karachi (Wom­en), Faizan Sheikh Coordinator Hyderabad {DPE), Anwar Bhatti DSO, DPE Arshad Arain, Ms Zain­ab, Ms Bushra, Yasin Sheikh, M Amin, Hasan Arain.

DSO Hyderabad Maryam Kareo, in her address, expressed happi­ness over the successful organiza­tion of Prime Minister Youth Tal­ent Hunt Sports Program across the country. Explaining the efforts of Minister Sports Dr Syed Junaid Ali Shah and the Secretary Sports, he said that because of these two personalities, the doors of the Hy­derabad club have been opened for the general public after a long time and such sports activities Sindh Sports Board will continue.

This program is providing a large number of talented athletes of all sports across the country, who will not only make the name of their educational institutions but also the country bright. Dr Shah Zaman Khan, Head of the Department Phys­ical Education Sukkur IBA, said that this platform of HEC will promote badminton players at the grassroots level in Sindh and across the coun­try. He advised the boys and girls to believe in hard work and success will be your destiny.

Organizing Secretary and Man­ager Sports Iqra University Furqan Raza said that definitely new talent will emerge from this HEC program and the trials will be conducted in an organized manner. The young play­ers and seniors, who came for the trials, provided full guidance. The trials will continue on the second day as well. It should be clear that after Hyderabad, the trials will also be held in Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur and Larkana region. After that the teams will be formed and matches will be organized between them on league basis after which the winning team will participate in the National Badminton League.