Shower spell from Friday likely to subside humid conditions

LAHORE - The Met office on Wednesday predicted wide spread rain/wind-thunderstorm in most parts of the country, including the provincial capital from Friday. According to a spokes­man for the Pakistan meteorological department, moderate monsoon currents from Bay of Bengal are likely to penetrate in upper parts of the country from September 15 (evening/night). A westerly wave is also likely to enter in these areas on September 16. Under the influence of this systems, rain/wind-thunderstorm (with few moderate to isolated heavy falls) is expected in Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahaud­din, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur and Sheikhupura from 15th (evening/night) to Sep­tember 20 with occasional gaps. Rain/wind-thunderstorm is also expected in Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang and Bhakkar from September 16-18 (evening/night) with occasional gaps. Moderate to heavy falls may increase the water flows in local nullahs/streams from September 17-19 while moderate to heavy rains may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas during the period.Prevailing very hot and humid conditions are likely to sub­side during the spell and farmers are advised to manage their crop activities accordingly. Tourists and travelers are advised to remain cautious to avoid any untoward situation during the period as wind-thunderstorm may damage loose struc­tures like electric poles, solar panels etc.