Sindh HRC demands recovery of missing persons

KARACHI-Sindh Human Rights Commission has raised alarm over the non-recovery of remaining abductees from District Kashmore-Kandhot and has written letter to Inspector General of Sindh Police Riffat Mukhtar and Home Department Sindh for urgent intervention to ensure recovery of abductees and maintenance of law and order in the district. Sindh Human Rights Commission sent a fact-finding mission to district Kashmore-Kandhkot to observe the protest organised by Hindu community and the civil society, and assess the human rights violations in the district. The fact-finding mission was led by Member Board Sukhdev Assardas Hemnani and comprised SHRC team. Upon assessment, the mission found growing mistrust of the public against local police with respect to transparency of police operations, lack of registered cases, discrepancies in the number of abductees and overall police cooperation.