Thursday, September 14, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

UAE’s remarkable contribution to South Punjab’s development and conservation efforts

HASSAN SHAH
September 14, 2023
Opinions, columnist, Newspaper

The influence of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Pakistan’s develop­ment journey, particu­larly in the domain of infrastructure devel­opment in South Pun­jab, is undeniable and praiseworthy.

One of the most striking facets of this collaboration lies in the generous con­tributions from His Highness Sheikh Mo­hammed Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, the Presi­dent of the UAE and the ruler of Abu Dhabi. These contributions have been channeled into a diverse array of projects. They encom­pass the construction of critical infrastruc­ture such as roads, airports, bridges, edu­cational institutions, healthcare facilities, water supply systems, breeding centers, re­search initiatives, wildlife enclosures, and various environ­mental projects. These efforts, notably fo­cused on South Pun­jab, have had a trans­formative impact.

Importantly, these endeavors transcend conservation; they also bolster the well-being of local com­munities, particularly those in underprivi­leged areas. In the ex­pansive desert land­scapes of Rahim Yar Khan and Bahawalpur Districts, a blend of ex­traordinary conserva­tion and development initiatives is silently but profoundly unfold­ing. This transforma­tion is made possible through the unwaver­ing commitment and vision of His Highness, realized with the sup­port of the Houbara Foundation.

Pak-Turkiye relations have always stood the test of times: COAS

The Houbara Foun­dation’s mission in Pakistan, guided by His Highness’s vision, centers primarily on the conservation of the Houbara bustard—a bird that plays a piv­otal role in the region’s ecosystem, migrating across international borders. However, the foundation’s objectives extend beyond the pro­tection of a single spe­cies. They encompass the broader goal of preserving the delicate ecological balance and biodiversity of the Ba­hawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan areas.

Among the notewor­thy contributions of HH Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan is the establishment of research and breed­ing centers for the Houbara bustard and chinkaras in Rahim Yar Khan and Bahawalpur (Lal Suhanra). These centers also serve as sanctuaries, provid­ing secure habitats for Cholistani birds and shielding them from hunting and poach­ing. By enhancing the Houbara population through the release of domestically produced birds from the UAE, these efforts have a positive ripple effect, contributing to ecolog­ical stability across the region.

Govt institutions default on electricity bills

Furthermore, His Highness’s environ­mental focus extends to habitat restora­tion. This includes the aerial broadcast of seeds in the Cholistan Desert, with the Paki­stan Army providing essential support to the Houbara Founda­tion. This habitat res­toration endeavor has yielded remarkable results, improving the feeding habitat for the Houbara.

The positive im­pact of these welfare projects on local com­munities is profound. These initiatives not only create employ­ment opportunities but also enhance the overall quality of life for underprivileged residents in the re­gion.

In addition to these initiatives, His High­ness’s commitment to education and health­care projects is equal­ly commendable. The Houbara Foundation, in alignment with His Highness’s vision, fa­cilitates education, health services, and environmental aware­ness among local com­munities. Importantly, it actively involves these communities in nature conserva­tion efforts, fostering a sense of ownership and ensuring the long-term sustainability of these projects.

PM says it is ECP’s prime mandate to give election date

It is crucial to ac­knowledge that con­servation efforts on this scale come with their share of chal­lenges. Balancing the needs of wildlife con­servation with the in­terests of local com­munities is a complex endeavor. Achieving harmony between the two necessitates care­ful planning, robust community engage­ment, and mutual understanding, all of which are diligently pursued in these en­deavors.

The efforts of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, facilitated through the Houbara Foundation, serve as a remarkable example of how vi­sionary commitment to environmental con­servation can have a profound and far-reaching impact. His legacy in Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan extends beyond wel­fare and nature con­servation; it is a testa­ment to the intricate interconnectedness of all life forms and the importance of safe­guarding the delicate tapestry of our ecosys­tems. In an era marked by climate change and habitat degradation worldwide, His High­ness’s endeavors serve as an inspiring beacon of hope, demonstrat­ing that, through dedi­cation, collaboration, and a shared vision, we can strive for a more sustainable and harmonious coexis­tence between human­ity and nature.

ECP asks caretaker govts to avoid political inductions

Tags:

HASSAN SHAH

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-14/Lahore/epaper_img_1694657764.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023