Three die, four injured in trailer-van collision on Motorway

TOBA TEK SINGH - At least three people were killed and four others injured in collision between trailer and a passenger van on Motorway M4, rescue sources said on Wednesday. According to details, the ac­cident took place in tehsil Go­jra of Toba Tek Singh where a trailer got out of control due to bursting of trye. As a re­sult of collision, three people were killed on the spot while four others sustained inju­ries. The deceased included Salma, Faqir Hussain and Na­zir and they hailed from Fais­alabad. The bodies and in­jured were shifted to hospital and police after registering a case into the incident started an investigation.