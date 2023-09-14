Three die, four injured in trailer-van collision on Motorway

TOBA TEK SINGH - At least three people were killed and four others injured in collision between trailer and a passenger van on Motorway M4, rescue sources said on Wednesday. According to details, the accident took place in tehsil Gojra of Toba Tek Singh where a trailer got out of control due to bursting of trye. As a result of collision, three people were killed on the spot while four others sustained injuries. The deceased included Salma, Faqir Hussain and Nazir and they hailed from Faisalabad. The bodies and injured were shifted to hospital and police after registering a case into the incident started an investigation.