Thursday, September 14, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Two flour mills sealed in Larkana by district administration

APP
September 14, 2023
Regional, Karachi

LARKANA-The district administration of Larkana city sealed two flour mills, on late Tuesday night in violation of SOPs including storage, receiving arbitrary heat, and sale of substandard wheat flour.
Assistant Commissioner Larkana Shahida Parveen along with officials of the food department raided various flour mills of Larkana situated in Sindh Small Industries. During the operation headed by Assistant Commissioner Shahida Parveen, more than three thousand unusable and unhealthy bags of wheat stored in the mills were recovered. The flour mills were involved in supplying substandard flour and low-weight bags.
Four hundred grams underweight from a 10 kg bag. The weight of the 20 kg bag was 19 kg, and 700 to 800 grams less than in the 40 kg bag of wheat flour. During the raid, the Assistant Commissioner, who was accompanied by the officials of the food department, found the grinding process and packing of flour against the set standards. Meanwhile, the administration was also warned to ensure the implementation of SOPs including maintaining standards, otherwise, strict legal action will be taken against them.

Pakistan’s 262-member contingent will participate in Asian Games: Arif Hasan 

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1694570787.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023